North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$33.00. The company traded as high as C$26.29 and last traded at C$26.21, with a volume of 57505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.05.

NOA has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.72.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total value of C$924,000.00. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.90. The company has a market cap of C$726.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$233.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$204.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.4165121 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

