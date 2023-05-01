North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NRT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.30. 119,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5,768.98% and a net margin of 97.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

