Northcape Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.4% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.44. 737,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.71 and its 200-day moving average is $171.79. The company has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

