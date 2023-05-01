Northcape Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $233.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,349. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $440.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.45 and a 200-day moving average of $216.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

