Northcape Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH remained flat at $14.83 on Monday. 6,863,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,895,604. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

