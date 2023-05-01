Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.06. The company had a trading volume of 754,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

