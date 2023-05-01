Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,253 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.15. 6,614,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,251,500. The stock has a market cap of $220.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.