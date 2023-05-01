Northcape Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN traded up $2.84 on Monday, reaching $372.29. The stock had a trading volume of 271,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,696. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.89 and a 200-day moving average of $332.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

