Northcape Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.00. 221,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of -449.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -627.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

