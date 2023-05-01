Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 522 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.08. 221,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.60. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $178.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

