Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,345 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $101.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,552. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.70. The firm has a market cap of $147.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

