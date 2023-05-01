NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 75,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 179,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$41.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.65.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

