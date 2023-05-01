Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Receives Maintains Rating from 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group restated their maintains rating on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $512.00.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $463.44. The company had a trading volume of 61,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,943. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $464.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after buying an additional 749,660 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 336.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after buying an additional 320,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

