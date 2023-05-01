Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 286.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE NCLH traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $14.54. 27,483,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,295,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 96,555.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

