Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 286.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance
NYSE NCLH traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $14.54. 27,483,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,295,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 96,555.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.