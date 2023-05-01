Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.79

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.79 and last traded at $55.57, with a volume of 123412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $950.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.