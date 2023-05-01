nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.51-$2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.65-2.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 291,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in nVent Electric by 16.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

