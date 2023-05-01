nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.51-$2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.65-2.73 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday.

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 291,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,755. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,966,000 after purchasing an additional 152,277 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,550,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,689,000 after purchasing an additional 151,299 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

