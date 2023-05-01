nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to $3.025-3.083 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.51-$2.61 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $41.93 on Monday. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,966,000 after purchasing an additional 152,277 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,550,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,689,000 after purchasing an additional 151,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $65,666,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.