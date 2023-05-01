NYM Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, NYM has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One NYM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a total market capitalization of $68.64 million and $1.08 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 395,303,814.360518 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.22059365 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $952,394.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

