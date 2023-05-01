O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

OI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.60.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after acquiring an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in O-I Glass by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $70,013,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in O-I Glass by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,873,000 after acquiring an additional 465,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 91.9% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Stories

