Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 3.9%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.24. 382,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,167,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a negative net margin of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Oatly Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oatly Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

