Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

