ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor updated its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.28 EPS.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Summit Insights raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

