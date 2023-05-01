ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor updated its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.28 EPS.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Summit Insights raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Earnings History for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

