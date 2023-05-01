OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.15.

OneMain Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. OneMain has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in OneMain by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 402.5% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

