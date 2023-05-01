Optimism (OP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $73.60 Million

Optimism (OP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Optimism has a market capitalization of $672.12 million and $73.60 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00007465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

