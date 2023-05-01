Optimism (OP) Price Tops $2.09 on Top Exchanges

Optimism (OP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Optimism has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $656.63 million and $78.83 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00007423 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Optimism Profile

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

