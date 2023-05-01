Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Down 1.3%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 9,265,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 10,672,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £5.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.

Insider Transactions at Oracle Power

In other news, insider David (Sam) Hutchins acquired 105,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £18,925.38 ($23,644.90). 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Power Company Profile

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

