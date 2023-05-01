OriginTrail Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $146.01 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,600,188 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

