PacWest Bancorp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 73,992 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 360% compared to the average daily volume of 16,095 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung bought 3,148 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner acquired 13,885 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $293,251.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,651.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,799.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 103.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 46,419 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NASDAQ PACW traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $9.12. 21,206,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,726,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $353.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.74%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

