Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after buying an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after buying an additional 1,456,904 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.73.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.86. 925,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,854. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $203.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.28 and a 200 day moving average of $173.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,493.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

