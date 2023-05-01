Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Down to $31.83

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.83, but opened at $31.15. Paramount Global shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 5,344 shares trading hands.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 213,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 15.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

