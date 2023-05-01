Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Down to $31.83

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.83, but opened at $31.15. Paramount Global shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 5,344 shares trading hands.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.03%.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
