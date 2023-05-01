Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.76-$2.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.55.

NYSE:PK opened at $12.48 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

