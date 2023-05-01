Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.84. 43,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 164,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.15 to C$1.10 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

Parkit Enterprise Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$196.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.28, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.