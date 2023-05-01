Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 145,931 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 145,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,137. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

