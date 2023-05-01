Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 40,784 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,594,000 after purchasing an additional 547,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,830,000 after purchasing an additional 147,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,049,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,065,000 after buying an additional 130,585 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 889,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after buying an additional 54,425 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.