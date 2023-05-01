Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Invests $268,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,726,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.63. 2,661,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,143,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $279.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

