Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF makes up 1.5% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after buying an additional 240,329 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 677,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,595,000 after buying an additional 125,648 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after buying an additional 379,937 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,795 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

