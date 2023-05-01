Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,827 JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,337,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,406,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $39.05. 9,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $43.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

