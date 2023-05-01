Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $79.66. 122,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,975. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average is $83.36. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

