PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $657,000. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 793,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $191.80. The stock had a trading volume of 793,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,306. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $191.84. The company has a market capitalization of $264.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

