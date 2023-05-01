Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Peritus High Yield ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Peritus High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. Peritus High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $102.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Peritus High Yield ETF Profile

The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.

