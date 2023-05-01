Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 2.8% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $26,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.54.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $195.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

