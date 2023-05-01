Philadelphia Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.