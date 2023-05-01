Philadelphia Trust Co. Purchases 11,683 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $140.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.99 and its 200-day moving average is $142.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.55.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

