Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 551 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 116,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 236,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $228.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -627.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

