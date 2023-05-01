Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 9,528 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,352 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avory & Company LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $64,592.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,053.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $64,592.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,053.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,131 shares of company stock valued at $8,885,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $198.17 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.17 billion, a PE ratio of 944.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

