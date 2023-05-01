PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,817 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter worth $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter valued at $86,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

PFN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 139,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,865. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.