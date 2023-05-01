Piper Sandler Boosts Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $19.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:CLB opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.