Piper Sandler Boosts Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $19.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NYSE:CLB opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $31.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.
Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.
