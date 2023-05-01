Piper Sandler Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $270.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on META. Citigroup boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $241.68.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

