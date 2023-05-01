Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.84 earnings per share.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $135.44 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $761,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,253 shares in the company, valued at $32,307,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

